Mobileye Global (MBLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $485,170.77 billion for the quarter.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

