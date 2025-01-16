Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.18. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

