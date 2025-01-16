Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

