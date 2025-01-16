Truist Financial (TFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $5,047,370.00 billion for the quarter.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

TFC opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.