Krung Thai Bank Public (KGTFF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1,136,310.00 billion for the quarter.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Krung Thai Bank Public stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

About Krung Thai Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.