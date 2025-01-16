GATX (GATX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $409,643.33 billion for the quarter. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.500-7.700 EPS.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $153.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX has a 1-year low of $114.78 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

