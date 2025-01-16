Webster Financial (WBS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $687,532.71 billion for the quarter.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

