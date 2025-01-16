Eagle Materials (EXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $581,720.00 billion for the quarter.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $251.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $197.58 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

