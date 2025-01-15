Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 91 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,022,000 after purchasing an additional 161,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.61.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $277.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

