Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALL opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $150.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

