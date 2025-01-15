Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

