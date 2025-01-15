Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,645 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newmont were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

