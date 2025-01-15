Brookstone Capital Management Buys 920 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.51 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,778,841. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.