Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 282.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,856 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $28.19.

Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

