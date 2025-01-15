Claro Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $581,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

