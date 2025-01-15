2,651 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.16.

PayPal Stock Up 3.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.