Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.