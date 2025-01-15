Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $201.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $182.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day moving average is $240.26. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,800.92. This represents a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,865,000 after buying an additional 241,982 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.