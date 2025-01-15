Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.88.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $499.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

