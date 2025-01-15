Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 642 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after purchasing an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $281,206,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $189,296,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

