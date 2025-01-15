Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $219,045,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 173.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.