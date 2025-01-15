Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $8,933,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,004.16. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $8,500,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total value of $8,833,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of -376.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.