Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $55,456,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

