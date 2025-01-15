Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 183.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 451,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 490,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.