Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $183.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.