Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.86 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

