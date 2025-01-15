Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $253,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.5 %

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.