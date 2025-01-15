4,445 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

