Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Datadog were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. The trade was a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,906,602.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 609,763 shares of company stock valued at $87,543,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.46.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

