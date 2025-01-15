Cooper Financial Group Has $508,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $494,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in American International Group by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,785,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

