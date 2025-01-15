Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $672,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

