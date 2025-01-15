Claro Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.