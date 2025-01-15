Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,422,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

