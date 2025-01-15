Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 47.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 37,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.