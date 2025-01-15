Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 57,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 26,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.