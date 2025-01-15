Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.04. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.49 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

