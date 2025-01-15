Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 28,050 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,050 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,144 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FL opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.