Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %
CAG opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
