Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

