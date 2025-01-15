Wedmont Private Capital Has $739,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after buying an additional 278,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

