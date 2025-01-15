Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $321,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boeing by 741.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $217.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average of $164.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.