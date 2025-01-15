Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,029,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 463,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

