eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

