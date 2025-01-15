Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.