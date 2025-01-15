Czech National Bank Acquires 2,207 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $192.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

