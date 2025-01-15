Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,616,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

