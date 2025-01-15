Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 15,896 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $1,882,801.72.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $1,934,145.80.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $2,026,342.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $1,925,561.96.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $246.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.72. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $469,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,588,000 after buying an additional 131,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after buying an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

