Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in GSK by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3928 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 95.45%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

