Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

