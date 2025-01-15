Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

